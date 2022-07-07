Portsmouth’s position on possible deal for Bournemouth ace emerges

Portsmouth remain interested in Christian Saydee this summer, as per recent reports.

Saydee, 20, spent part of last season on loan at Burton Albion in League One.

The versatile forward played 18 times across the front line and in behind the striker, but he only managed one assist.

Saydee has been on trial with Pompey this summer, but he and his fellow trialists have not travelled with the squad to Spain for their pre-season training trip.

Despite this, The News are reporting Danny Cowley’s side remain interested in the young English prospect.

Saydee has teetered on the edge of Bournemouth’s first team at times, putting in five appearances and contributing to two goals for the Cherries in all competitions last season.

Time is running out…

Cowley’s side are on the lookout for a striker this summer and desperation is beginning to grow. The departures of the likes of George Hirst and Aiden O’Brien have left them short up top, but no replacements look close as it stands.

The report mentions the Saydee deal isn’t currently progressing although interest remains, meaning Pompey fans may have to be patient for longer before they see a fresh face fill this gap in their squad.

Saydee may not have set the league alight last year for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, but that’s not to say he wouldn’t fit the system at Pompey. Given the lack of strikers in the squad, more than one arrival in that department will be needed and in that case, Saydee could move out wide or utilise his talents off the bench.

The season is drawing closer however, and Pompey’s lack of movement this summer is of growing concern.

Portsmouth kickstart their campaign with a game against Sheffield Wednesday on July 30th.