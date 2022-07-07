Portsmouth and MK Dons battling it out to sign 14-goal striker

Bishop, 25, had a successful season with Accrington Stanley last year.

In League One last time out Bishop managed 11 goals and four assists. He also scored twice in three EFL Trophy games and in a Carabao Cup win over Rotherham United, taking his total to 14 goals for the season.

Bishop was a key player for John Coleman as the Stanley guided his team to a mid-table finish last season in the third tier.

Prior to this Bishop, went back-to-back League One seasons scoring ten goals in each, an impressive feat in Accrington Stanley‘s squad.

Now, it seems the striker is drawing interest from elsewhere, with Football Insider stating both Portsmouth and MK Dons are ‘big admirers’ of Bishop.

Onwards and upwards…

At 25, Bishop is heading into what are usually the prime years of a footballer’s career.

He has spent much of his career playing in League One and given the success he has enjoyed, it would be interesting to see how he would fare in a higher division if given the chance.

Pompey and MK Dons may be able to provide this platform. They are two sides who in the past few years are always in the promotion conversation, albeit they haven’t yet achieved that goal, and additions like Bishop will only improve their chances.

That’s not to say Coleman’s side doesn’t stand a chance. However, it’s well-known finances and facilities at Accrington Stanley may be a hurdle in mounting a play-off campaign.

Danny Cowley is desperate for a striker at Pompey and Liam Manning has cash to splash following Scott Twine’s £4million move to Turf Moor.

It will be interesting to see if Bishop makes a move this summer and if he does, where he ends up.