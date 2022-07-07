Norwich City set to beat West Brom to signing of 23-year-old with eight-figure fee reported

Norwich City look set to beat West Brom to the signing of Sao Paulo midfielder Gabriel Sara, according to reports in Brazil.

Sara, 23, has only just emerged as a reported target of both Norwich City and West Brom. But already it seems like Norwich City are close to completing the signing of the midfielder.

Reports coming out of Brazil (via Sport Witness) say that Norwich City and Sao Paulo are in ongoing discussions over the move, which could go through in the coming hours and will cost the Canaries €10.6million.

Sport Witness’ report goes on to mention that Norwich City will pay Sao Paulo in instalments and that Sara will join the club this summer, despite him currently being sidelined with an ankle injury.

Norwich City‘s summer transfer window has been a subdued one so far, with the loan signing of Isaac Hayden being Dean Smith’s only signing so far.

But the seemingly imminent signing of Sara is an exciting one and Norwich will be hoping that the Brazilian youngster can follow in the footsteps of names like Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki who were snapped up from overseas clubs.

For West Brom, Sara would of course have been an exciting capture, but the Baggies never seemed like to splash out this kind of money this summer.

More on the way?

With Norwich City reportedly spending several million pounds on Sara, it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll have any more spending money this summer.

Given that the deal for Sara is set to be paid in instalments, Smith could have some more money at his disposal, and he certainly could do with one or two more signings ahead of what promises to be a difficult Championship campaign.

On a positive note, it looks like Norwich City are set to keep some of their key names for another year, but there’s no guarantees.

On the whole, the signing of Sara is an exciting one, and he could yet take the Championship by storm.