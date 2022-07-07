Norwich City linked with 3 potential new signings this month including deal for ‘quality’ Championship man

Norwich City have endured a slow summer transfer window so far, as the Canaries gear up for their return to the Championship.

Dean Smith’s side will no doubt be one of the favourites for a top-six spot next season. They’ve got some players with Premier League quality in their ranks but the second tier is looking as tough as ever, with a lot of teams in the same boat as Norwich.

Canaries fans will be hopeful of a few more signings this more after seeing only Isaac Hayden join on loan for the 2022/23 campaign, and one player being linked with a move to Carrow Road is Stoke City’s Josh Tymon.

Football Insider revealed yesterday that the Potters left-back is now a target of both Leeds United’s and Norwich City’s, but Stoke City have already set a £6million asking price for the 23-year-old.

Tymon enjoyed something of a breakthrough season last time round, and Potters manager Michael O’Neill was quick to identify his improvements early on in the 2021/22 season, saying:

“He is just growing in stature with every game that we play and that is great to see because he has worked really hard.

“He has shown great perseverance and a good mentality, and he shows really good quality in the way that he plays the game too.”

Another name who’s recently been linked with a move to Norwich City is Sao Paulo midfielder Gabriel Sara.

Reports coming out of South America say that the 23-year-old midfielder is wanted by both Norwich City and West Brom, but that the Canaries are currently leading the race for his signature.

Lastly, the Canaries are said (via Pink Un) to be ‘very interested’ in Iceland U21 midfielder Kristall Mani Ingason, who currently plays for Icelandic side Vikingur Reykjavik.

He’s scored four goals and assisted five in 10 league fixtures so far this season, and his manager expects him to leave the club at some point this summer.

Overall then, Norwich City’s summer business has been slow so far, but it could yet burst into life with the signing of Sara in particular looking like a likely one.

It’ll be a tough campaign for Norwich City next season but if they can keep hold of their best players, it could be a strong showing.