Norwich City leading West Brom in battle for Brazilian talent, report claims

Norwich City are reportedly favourites to seal the signature of Sao Paulo midfielder Gabriel Sara, with West Brom also keen on the 23-year-old talent.

West Brom have wasted no time in bringing some exciting fresh faces to The Hawthorns this summer. John Swift and Jed Wallace have arrived on free transfers while loan man Jayson Molumbuy has signed on a permanent basis.

Norwich City, on the other hand, have only made one new signing, though it is an astute addition in the form of midfielder Isaac Hayden.

Now though, as per a report from Brazilian news outlet Globo, the Canaries are leading the Baggies in the race for Sao Paulo midfielder Sara.

It is said that both clubs have made proposals to Sao Paulo regarding Sara but it’s Norwich City that are the favourites to secure a deal. It is hoped that an agreement can be struck in the coming days, with optimism growing on the player’s side.

More on Sara…

The 23-year-old midfielder has spent his entire career to date with Sao Paulo, progressing through their youth ranks and breaking into the Brazilian giants’ first-team.

Since then, Sara has gone on to feature 113 times, featuring in a range of roles. He can play as central or attacking midfielder, though he has also been deployed on the right-hand side and slightly deeper as a defensive midfielder before.

In his 113 outings, he has chipped in with 17 goals and nine assists. This seas has seen him play 15 times, though an ankle injury has kept him on the sidelines since April.

Amid hopes of a nearing deal, Sara could prove to be an intriguing signing for the Canaries this summer.