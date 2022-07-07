Newcastle United man set for summer move was scouted heavily by Sheffield Wednesday last season, reporter reveals

Longstaff, 22, broke into the Newcastle United side during the 2019/20 season.

He showed a lot of promise in his early Magpies appearances but couldn’t make it last going into the 2020/21 campaign, spending the last season out on loan with Aberdeen and Mansfield Town.

The midfielder shone in League Two, scoring six and assisting two in his 18 league appearances for the Stags.

And recent report suggests that he’s set for another loan move away from St James’ Park this summer and a report from The Star has revealed that Longstaff was scouted intensively by Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Alex Miller writes that ‘Longstaff was a player Wednesday scouts watched plenty of last season’, but that ‘it remains to be seen whether that interest has developed any further heading into what has already been a busy summer’.

Wednesday are gearing up for another season in League One and have made some impressive signings so far this summer, bringing in the likes of Will Vaulks, Michael Smith and David Stockdale among others.

Miller goes on to write that Owls boss Darren Moore wants another midfielder this summer, but that ‘a contribution to Longstaff’s reported £20,000-a-week wages could be an issue’, if Longstaff is still on their recruitment radar.

Will Owls move for Longstaff?

It could all depend on the wage issue. Given the fact that Wednesday watched a lot of Longstaff last season, their recruitment team will surely have taken notice of the fact that Longstaff is now set to leave on loan this summer.

He’ll have plenty of suitors and having impressed in League Two last season, a loan move to League One might be the next best bet for the midfielder.

He’s certainly a player with potential and his move to Mansfield Town last season shows that he wants to play first-team football and better himself.

Wednesday would be a great place for him to keep improving, but it seemingly boils down to wages, and how much of it Newcastle United might want to be paid.