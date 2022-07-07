New Sheffield Wednesday signing suffers injury blow during pre-season

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks has suffered a quad injury during pre-season preparation, the Star has revealed.

Vaulks, 28, impressed with his performances last season in the Championship. He featured 36 times from midfield, netting two and assisting another two.

The Welsh international is a great pick-up for a League One side. His recent second-tier experience partnered with time in League One makes him the perfect player for any squad hoping for promotion.

However, the Star are reporting the midfielder has picked up a slight injury already.

Though the extent of his injury is not known, it is thought it will keep him from making his pre-season debut against Harrogate Town on Friday night.

Preparation is key…

Sheffield Wednesday fell short of promotion last season, losing in the play-off semi-final to Sunderland.

Darren Moore’s side will be hoping they can use the summer window to ensure their squad is good enough to surpass the playoffs this time around.

The addition of Vaulks brings immense quality to the middle of the park. He sometimes sits in as a defensive-minded player but he’s more than capable of a goal contribution.

His most recent year in League One with Rotherham United saw him score and assist 14 combined goals and feature 41 times.

The Owls have had a good start to their summer business, new arrivals in Akin Famewo, Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe have certainly set themselves up as promotion candidates this season.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be hoping Vaulks is back in training soon and that he has time to get up to speed before the start of the new campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday kick-start their season with a game against Portsmouth on July 30th.