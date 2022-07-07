Millwall and Luton Town plotting bids for Arsenal man, report claims

Millwall and Luton Town are both keen on Arsenal man Matt Smith, reports The Sun.

Smith, 21, spent last season on loan with Doncaster Rovers in League One where he featured 43 times in the league, assisting two goals.

The Englishman is currently with the Arsenal first-team on their pre-season tour of Germany, but he’s yet to make his debut for the Gunners’ first-team.

And now, The Sun claim that Millwall and Luton Town have both been tracking the midfielder, and that both are ‘targeting a bid’ ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Sun also reveals that Millwall and Luton are among a number of Championship clubs keen on signing Smith this summer.

Both the Lions and the Hatters have made some decent signings so far this summer, but Luton in particular have made some positive strides in pre-season.

Nathan Jones’ side have completed the double signing of Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris from Barnsley, with the likes of Luke Freeman and Matt Macey also signing.

Millwall meanwhile have broken their club transfer record to bring in Zian Flemming.

Smith on the way out?

Smith is a product of the Arsenal youth academy. But he doesn’t look to be closing in on a place in Mikel Arteta’s first-team and after spending time out on loan with the likes of Swindon Town, Charlton Athletic and Doncaster Rovers, Smith might fancy a new, permanent challenge.

A move to the Championship would be an exciting opportunity for the 21-year-old who showed a lot of promise in a struggling Doncaster Rovers side last season.

With plenty of Championship sides apparently interested, Smith’s transfer value might quickly shoot up and for Luton and Millwall who’ve already spent money this summer, another bid for Smith could yet be out of the question.