Middlesbrough set to beat West Brom and Stoke City to free agent signing

Middlesbrough are set to sign former Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe on a free transfer, according to TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough have been monitoring the free agent market in the hopes of bolstering their squad for the upcoming campaign.

One position they are looking at reinforcing is at right-back, especially considering the imminent departure of Djed Spence to Tottenham Hotspur.

They have already taken Tommy Smith on trial after his release from Stoke City, but Boro are also pursuing signing Nyambe, who left Blackburn Rovers earlier this month after his contract expired at Ewood Park.

Now, TEAMtalk‘s report states that Middlesbrough are set to win the race for the 24-year-old and have seen off competition from fellow Championship sides West Brom and Stoke City, as well as recently promoted Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

A solid addition for Boro…

The Namibia international will come in to play as a right wing-back in Boro’s preferred formation of 3-5-2. He has also played in midfield and as a centre-back and so can fill in when needed. Nyambe would be back-up to Isaiah Jones and offers something different to their regular first-choice at right wing-back.

He made just under 200 appearances for Blackburn Rovers after making his debut back in 2018 and so boasts a lot of experience despite him being just 24 years of age. His experience and versatility will make him a strong addition to the Teessiders’ ranks.

He joins fellow former Blackburn Rovers duo Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles, as well as goalkeeper Liam Roberts as new signings at The Riverside, in what has already been a busy window ahead of a potentially exciting season for Middlesbrough.