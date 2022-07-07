Middlesbrough offered chance to sign Newcastle United man

Middlesbrough have been offered the chance to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are in the market to sign two forwards this summer having seen three leave the club this month after their loan deals came to an end.

Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun returned to their parent clubs and now manager Chris Wilder is looking for replacements.

One player they have identified as a potential new signing is Newcastle United’s Gayle. The 32-year-old is surplus to requirements at St. James’ Park and is training with the academy away from the first-team. Boro are believed to have held talks with the Premier League striker already after being offered the chance to sign him.

Watford were reportedly leading the chase to sign Gayle, although Teesside Live state that a move to Middlesbrough could appeal to Gayle, with his family settled in the area.

The Magpies are hoping for a permanent sale, although finances at the Riverside may mean a loan deal is a more realistic proposal.

Exactly what Boro need…

Middlesbrough haven’t had a player score 20 goals in a season since the 1989-90 campaign – a worrying stat indeed. Gayle would arrive at Boro with pedigree and an amazing goal-scoring record in the second tier and could be exactly what they need to fight for promotion.

In 87 Championship starts he has scored 59 goals and registered 16 assists and Middlesbrough will be hoping he can continue such form if they get a deal over the line.

Ahead of next season, Wilder’s side have Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn at their disposal up front. Gayle offers something different with pace to get in behind the opposition back-line and a deadly eye for goal.