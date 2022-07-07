Latest Sheffield United news: Attention turns to free agent chase, Newcastle United man eyed + more

Sheffield United‘s summer recruitment drive has kicked into action with three weeks remaining before the new season begins at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom has brought Tommy Doyle (loan) and Anel Ahmedhodzic to Sheffield United and the latest reports surrounding the Blades give the impression that they’re not stopping there.

As mentioned before, Bosnian defender Ahmedhodzic has joined the Blades on a four-year deal from Malmo. A report from The Star has given a deeper insight into the substantial cost of the deal. It is said that £3m was paid upfront for Ahmedhodzic’s services and Malmo would be owed an extra £1m if the Blades make it back to the Premier League during the course of his four-year deal.

Although they’ve now sealed the deal for Ahmedhodzic, Heckingbottom appears to be in the market for another defender.

The Daily Mail have stated that the Blades are showing interest in out of favour Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark along with Birmingham City.

Clark has been made to train with Newcastle United’s U23s while Eddie Howe looks to trim the size of his squad to make way for potential incomings.

Elsewhere, it has been said that Tom Lawrence has been invited to hold talks over a possible summer move to Sheffield United. Lawrence, 28, saw his Derby County contract expire at the end of last month and Derbyshire Live has reported that he hasn’t returned for pre-season training.

A more recent report from The Star states that the Blades full attention has turned to sealing a deal for the Welshman after the deal for Ahmedhodzic was completed.

Finally, it has been claimed that Sheffield United are in talks with an unnamed Premier League club in their bid to secure another signing.

It remains unknown who the player is or what capacity the deal would be in, but it’s another encouraging sign for the Blades in their bid to find new additions.