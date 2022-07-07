Latest Millwall news: Lions linked with Arsenal man, defender wanted by Championship rivals + more

Millwall certainly haven’t been messing around when it comes to getting signings over the line this summer.

Lions boss Gary Rowett has already added four new players to his squad and has signed a new deal himself.

And Rowett and co aren’t stopping there as reports surrounding their transfer business keep emerging.

The first of which being that Millwall are keen on Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith along with a whole host of Championship clubs, as per The Sun.

The report says that Millwall and Luton Town are ‘targeting a bid’ for the man who made 43 League One appearances for Doncaster Rovers last campaign.

Elsewhere, Football Insider reports that Millwall have knocked back a bid for right-back Danny McNamara from fellow Championship and London rivals QPR – McNamara only has one-year left on his deal at the Den but Millwall seem reluctant to cash-in on the 23-year-old.

Another report from Football Insider states that Millwall are rivalling Cardiff City to try and sign promising Sutton United defender Ben Goodliffe – the 23-year-old helped guide Sutton to the Papa John’s Trophy Final and just missed out on making the play-offs in League Two.

Lastly, young star Zak Lovelace has departed the club to sign for Rangers on a free transfer. Lovelace made his senior debut at 15 years of age and made five appearances towards the back end of last season.

It’s a shame to see a talent as bright as Lovelace leave the club on a free transfer as he’s a player that with the correct guidance could’ve brought Millwall and substantial transfer fee in years to come.

Millwall’s 2022/23 campaign kicks off with a home tie against Stoke City on July 30th.