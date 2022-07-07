Italian side linked with potential swoop for Watford man

Samir, 27, spent last season playing in the Premier League for the Hornets.

The Brazilian defender featured in 19 top flight games as Watford suffered relegation.

Samir joined Watford from Udinese in January 2022, but recent reports suggest he may be back in Italy soon.

It was Samir’s first taste of English football and given the circumstances he showed his ability at times throughout.

The latest report states that if Monza can’t pull off a deal to bring Shakhtar Donetsk defender Marlon to the club, they will opt for Watford’s Samir instead.

The former Udinese defender has years of experience in Italy’s top flight and after spending some time in the Premier League, he can only be a good option in the Championship for Rob Edwards.

Time running out..

The 2022/23 season is drawing closer and many teams will be hoping to have a solid foundation in their squad before the opening day of the campaign.

Edwards and Watford fans alike will be hoping for an immediate promotion campaign back to the Premier League, but the competition is growing and it won’t be easy.

If given a full pre-season to adapt to life in London, Samir could significantly improve next season. So retaining players like him could prove key.

Hornets supporters will be wanting clarity on the Samir situation soon as time is running out to bring in a replacement before the start of the season.

With fellow promotion rivals like Burnley making strides in the current market, Watford fans will look on hoping their team follow suit.

Watford begin their Championship season with a home tie against Sheffield United on August 1st.