Hull City close to completing signing of international player

Jean Michael Seri is set to join Hull City this summer, as per HullLive.

Seri, 30, spent last season helping Fulham win the Championship title and earn promotion back to the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast international featured 33 times from central midfield, scoring one and assisting six. His contract at Craven Cottage expired earlier this month but it seems he has found his new side.

Hull Live are reporting the Tigers are hoping to finalise a deal with Seri before this weekend.

At one stage this move didn’t appear likely. Hull Live reported at the end of June Seri had decided to move elsewhere.

This move comes as shock to many. And despite Fulham’s promotion, it appears Seri has another year in the Championship ahead of him.

Statement of intent…

This is Hull City’s first full season under Acun Ilicali’s ownership and it couldn’t be going much better at the minute.

Shota Arveladze’s side have strengthened well so far leaving many fans optimistic about their chances this coming year.

Seri is set to join the likes of Tobias Figueiredo, Nathan Baxter and Ozan Tufan as fresh faces in East Yorkshire, making for a decent summer of business so far.

Should this deal get over the line the Tigers will have an incredible midfielder at their disposal.

The Tigers have seen the likes of Richard Smallwood and George Honeyman depart their midfield this summer so given this it will be hoped Seri isn’t the only midfield reinforcement signed in the coming weeks.

Arveladze guided his side to a 19th place finish last season and now fans are growing in confidence that they can challenge at least the top half this time around.

Hull City begin their Championship campaign against Bristol City on the 30th July.