Huddersfield Town dealt shock managerial blow

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan is set to leave the club, The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has reported.

Huddersfield Town boss Corberan has proved to be a big hit since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He has been in charge of the Terriers since the summer of 2020 when he arrived from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United to take over after the departure of Danny Cowley. Now though, in a shock development, it has been reported that Corberan is set to leave the club.

Trusted reporter McGrath has said on Twitter that the Spaniard will be leaving Huddersfield Town in a brief post.

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberán to leave the club #HTAFC according to sources — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 7, 2022

The news of an impending departure comes as the Terriers kick on with their preparations for the new season.

Their pre-season training has begun and new additions have already been made, so the loss of Corberan will come as a huge blow to Huddersfield Town as they gear up for the 2022/23 campaign.

What now?

No details regarding Corberan’s proposed departure have emerged yet, so fans will be keeping a keen eye out for news.

If he does indeed head out of the exit door at the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield Town‘s attention will quickly turn to finding a replacement before the new season begins.

It won’t be an easy task to replace the former Leeds United coach either. He has proved himself as a shrewd operator in the transfer market and massively exceeded expectations last season so it remains to be seen just who will be lined up as a replacement.

The story will surely develop over the coming days but it awaits to be seen just why the Corberan is set to leave Huddersfield Town.