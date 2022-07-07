Former Bradford City coach lands role with Championship club

Bradford City‘s former joint-manager and long-serving coach Conor Sellars has been named as Hull City‘s new U23 lead professional development phase coach.

Hull City are experiencing a period of change this summer. Shota Arveladze is keen to make his mark on the squad with the backing of Acun Ilicali, with Ozan Tufan, Tobias Figueiredo and the returning Nathan Baxter all joining the club.

However, it will be hoped that the club can continue to produce more talent from their youth academy, with Jacob Greaves and Keane Lewis-Potter among those to nail down first-team roles in recent years.

Now, the arrival of a new U23s lead professional development phase coach has been confirmed.

As announced on the club’s official website, 30-year-old coach Sellars has taken up the post in Hull City‘s youth academy.

Sellars comes in to help develop the Tigers’ current crop of young talents as they bid to become the next academy graduates to make their way into the first-team picture at the MKM Stadium.

A first job since departing Bradford City…

The appointment sees Sellars return to the game after leaving Bradford City after seven years last summer.

He was a youth coach before becoming joint caretaker boss alongside Mark Trueman in late 2020, a role that eventually became permanent. Sellars and Trueman started strongly with the Bantams before form dropped away, leading to their sacking from their positions.

Now though, Sellars takes up the post at Hull City in a bid to continue the impressive production of young talents on Humberside, as he opens a new chapter in his young coaching career.