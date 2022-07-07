Details of Sheffield Wednesday’s permanent swoop for Norwich City ace revealed in new report

Sheffield Wednesday paid a fee of around £50,000 plus add-ons to secure the signing of Akin Famewo from Norwich City, Yorkshire Live has said.

Norwich City recruited Famewo from Luton Town as a youngster back in January 2019, snapping him up after a promising loan spell with Grimsby Town. He went on to play once for their senior side while also spending time out on loan with St. Mirren and Charlton Athletic.

Now though, the centre-back has left permanently.

Sheffield Wednesday have swooped in to sign the 23-year-old on a full-time basis, and Yorkshire Live has revealed the fee the Owls paid to secure his services.

It is said that Wednesday have paid a sum of around £50,000 to make Famewo their first cash signing in almost two years. Add-ons are also included, though it looks to be a seriously shrewd signing for Darren Moore and co ahead of the new campaign.

A smart addition…

Although the 2021/22 campaign wasn’t Famewo’s best to date, he has the makings of a strong defender for Sheffield Wednesday.

He impressed in his first loan spell at The Valley and has plenty of time to develop and room to improve his game, with passing one area Moore will be tasked with progressing at Hillsborough.

Famewo can play at either centre-back or left-back, providing some versatility that could be of great value if the Owls are plagued with another defensive injury crisis as they were last season. With a deal being struck at a low fee, the move is a low-risk one for the Owls, and they could reap the rewards of it if they can maximise his potential.