Derby County move for Brighton and Hove Albion man

Roberts, 20, spent last season playing for Brighton’s U23 side in the Premier League 2.

The Brighton-born central defender played 13 games across all competitions last season and he may be on the move.

Football Insider the Rams are looking to bring Roberts to the club on a loan deal this summer – Roberts has League One experience and it appears he may get a chance to put that to good use.

On the up…

Under new ownership, Liam Rosenior’s temporary side are making strides in the current market.

The new arrivals so far have left football fans amazed at the quality they can attract in the third tier.

And now, there seems a chance Roberts will join the likes of Conor Hourihane, James Chester and Tom Barkhuizen in Derbyshire.

The expectation from Derby County supporters is very clear. Their side have to be pushing for an immediate return to Championship football.

Roberts, whilst still vastly inexperienced, will be able to add competition and strength to an ever-growing Derby County squad.

Given Roberts has spent his full senior career at the Seagulls it will be hoped he possesses the traits valued by the Premier League club. If that’s the case then Rams supporters can expect a player who is versatile, can adapt to several different roles and is comfortable on the ball.

No deal is done until the contract is signed, but with the momentum Derby County have in the market currently we could yet see a deal go through soon.

Rosenior can’t afford to get complacent and his focus must remain strongly on the first game of the season.

The Rams begin their League One campaign against Oxford United on July 30th.