Derby County linked with 4 potential new signings so far this month including deal for prolific EFL striker

Derby County have made some really impressive signings so far this summer, and the Rams don’t look done yet.

With a new owner in place, Derby County can finally get back to some sort of normal.

David Clowes has dragged the club out of administration and so far this summer, the Rams – with Liam Rosenior as interim manager – have signed Conor Hourihane, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, James Chester, Tom Barkhuizen, David McGoldrick and Joe Wildsmith.

But there’s more names being linked with a move to Pride Park, with one of them being Curtis Davies.

The veteran defender is a free agent after seeing his Rams contract expire at the start of this month, but reports suggest that he’s close to re-signing for the club ahead of their League One campaign.

Understand that Derby are increasingly confident in securing Curtis Davies. Believed that the two sides aren’t that far apart on a new deal. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) July 4, 2022

Elsewhere, Football Insider claim that Derby County and Portsmouth are both keen on Cardiff City striker James Collins.

The Bluebirds striker struggled last season and his side have since made a number of summer signings, seemingly pushing him down the pecking order in South Wales.

Collins is a tried and tested striker, having been prolific for Luton Town in the past – he scored 25 goals in the 2018/19 League One season as the Hatters earned promotion.

Lastly, the Rams are said to be keen on Brighton duo Haydon Roberts and Carl Rushworth, according to The Athletic’s Andy Naylor:

Derby County's interim manager Liam Rosenior is exploiting his contacts at Brighton with loan interest in goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and defender Haydon Roberts.

Rosenior ended his playing career at Brighton in 2018 before becoming assistant coach of the U23s. #BHAFC — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) July 4, 2022

But it seems like Roberts might be the preferred of the two, with Football Insider revealing that the Rams have now made an offer to take Roberts in on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

Things are certainly looking up for the club, after a really difficult 18 months or so.

Rosenior looks set to lead Derby County into the upcoming League One season and fans can expect to see a completely new-look side ahead of their season opener against Oxford United later this month.