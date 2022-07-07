Derby County and Cardiff City set to miss out on Manchester United prospect

Derby County and Cardiff City are set to miss out on Dylan Levitt, as per The Courier.

Levitt, 21, is poised to join Dundee United for a second season running amid strong interest in the Football League.

The Manchester United youngster featured 28 times across all competitions for the Tangerines last time out. He scored six goals and assisted one more during his time north of the border.

Now, The Courier are reporting Jack Ross’ Dundee United are set to win the race for Levitt yet again.

Levitt had been linked with Cardiff City this summer, but that deal doesn’t look likely.

Similarly, Wayne Rooney reportedly agreed a deal with the Red Devils to bring Levitt to the Rams, but after Rooney’s departure, the chances of this slimmed.

No time to dwell…

The Rams and the Bluebirds both have big rebuilding periods ahead of them.

Both of their summer windows will be pivotal to their chances of success this season. There’s no denying Levitt would’ve added quality to either side, but it certainly isn’t worth dwelling on the missed opportunity.

The Courier’s report added Levitt believes Ross’ Dundee United is the perfect place for his development.

Both Derby County and Cardiff City have stronger squads and Levitt wouldn’t have been guaranteed game time in both League One or the Championship.

Liam Rosenior and Steve Morrison are both well aware of the huge task that lies ahead of them. With the season drawing closer it’s important they turn their focus to other targets available this summer.

The new season begins in just over three weeks time with the Rams and the Bluebirds facing Oxford United and Norwich City respectively on the opening day of the campaign.