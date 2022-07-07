Defender still on trial at Middlesbrough despite Ryan Nyambe links

Middlesbrough are continuing their trial period with defender Tommy Smith, despite the Teessiders being linked with free agent Ryan Nyambe this week, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are looking for a back-up right wing-back to compete with regular Isaiah Jones and had taken Tommy Smith on trial.

The imminent sale of Djed Spence to Tottenham Hotspur and the long-term injury to Darnell Fisher means that right-back is a position manager Chris Wilder is prioritising.

Smith was released by Stoke City earlier this month and is now a free agent. He played the first 45 minutes in Boro’s recent pre-season outing at Bishop Auckland, scoring the second goal in the 5-0 rout.

With reports stating Boro are set to sign fellow free agent Ryan Nyambe this week, it would be understandable to think their assessment of Smith was over. However, Teesside Live report the 30-year-old will continue to train with the Teessiders ahead of a potential move.

However, it states that it is unlikely Middlesbrough will sign both Nyambe and Smith and so will need to choose between the two.

Who should Middlesbrough go for?

Nyambe has youth on his side and boasts experience too. At just 24 years old he has 199 appearances under his belt at senior level, all of which came for Blackburn Rovers prior to his release. He is quicker off the mark than Smith and could be more suited to Boro’s wing-back system.

Having said that Smith boasts even more experience than Nyambe, playing 306 games for Huddersfield Town and Stoke City combined. He has also played in the Premier League during his time with the Terriers and will hope this stands him in good stead when it comes to Middlesbrough’s decision.

Nyambe looks to fit the mould more for Wilder’s side, but Boro supporters will trust the judgement of their manager and recruitment team regardless of the outcome.