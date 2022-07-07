Burnley secure defender’s long-term future

Burnley defender Owen Dodgson has signed a new three-year deal at Turf Moor, it has been confirmed.

Burnley‘s relegation from the Premier League has led to obvious blows, with the departures of key players such as James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Nick Pope among them.

However, promising signs are there ahead of the new season. Vincent Kompany will be looking to breathe life into proceedings at Turf Moor and the signings of Scott Twine, Samuel Bastien, CJ Egan-Riley, Luke McNally and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan) are all signs that the Clarets are building for the future.

Another player who will be striving to make his way into the plans for the future is young left-back Dodgson, who has now signed a new contract with the club.

As announced on their official club website, the 19-year-old defender has penned a new three-year deal at Turf Moor.

The agreement will keep him on board until the summer of 2025, by which time he will be 22.

Bidding to make a breakthrough…

Dodgson’s game time last season came for Burnley‘s U23s, managing two goals and six assists in 22 outings.

However, he has already been on the first-team radar. He was named on the bench for five Premier League games and made his debut in the FA Cup against Huddersfield Town, featuring for eight minutes after coming off the bench.

His sights will now be firmly set on pushing to prove he deserves a chance in first-team football after a strong season in the Premier League 2 and his new deal is a show of faith in his ability and potential from the Clarets.