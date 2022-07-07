Bristol City pair omitted from squad numbers announcement

Bristol City duo Nathan Baker and Tyreeq Bakinson have not been handed squad numbers, the club has confirmed with their recent announcement.

Bristol City man Bakinson has been heavily linked with a move away from Ashton Gate, with recent loan club Ipswich Town said to be a potential option for the midfielder last month.

He has been training with the U23s in recent weeks and has not taken part in pre-season training with the senior team or in their friendly with Paulton Rovers on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old signed for Bristol City back in 2017 from fellow Championship side Luton Town. He has made 54 appearances since arriving at Ashton Gate, scoring five goals in the process.

Baker, on the other hand, has not been given a shirt number for a very different reason, as manager Nigel Pearson doesn’t expect the centre-back to feature at all next season. He sustained a head injury against Sheffield United back in November last year and he has not featured since.

Why the decisions makes sense…

It is understandable for the duo not to have been given squad numbers.

With Bakinson training with the academy and the Robins willing to let him leave, his future looks as though it lies away from Ashton Gate, and the lack of a squad number solidifies this.

It would be far more beneficial for the player to leave this summer, as someone of his age training and playing with the U23s would not be good for his progress.

If Baker is not set to play for the club all season, there is no reason to include him in the squad list this time around. It will be hoped he can make a full recovery following his concussion, although this does seem unlikely.