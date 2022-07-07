Bolton Wanderers open the door for midfielder to make summer exit

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed the door is open for young midfielder Ronan Darcy to leave the club this summer.

Bolton Wanderers allowed Darcy to spend last season out on loan in a bid to play regular first-team football.

He spent a spell in Norway with Sogndal IL before returning to the UK for the second half of the season to feature for Queens’ Park in Scotland. Speculation has been rife over his situation ahead of next season too after he featured for Swindon Town in a pre-season friendly.

Now, amid the 21-year-old’s trial with the Robins, Evatt has clarified the club’s position.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the Bolton Wanderers manager confirmed that they will not stand in the way of Darcy if the opportunity for him to play regular first-team football arises this summer. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think what we’re trying to do is do right by Ronan really.

“Do we think he’s ready for our first team? No at the minute is the truthful and honest answer. Could he be part of the B team? Of course, he could and be a very good part of that B team.

“But he wants to forge a career. He wants to play regular first-team league football and we don’t want to stand in his way to do that.

“We wish him well and hopefully it works out at Swindon. If not, he’ll come and be part of our B team and we’ll give him further development time. It’s a win-win really.”

Time for a fresh start?

Darcy has a year remaining on his deal with Bolton Wanderers, but the youngster is keen to play regular senior football.

He has 35 appearances to his name for the Trotters, chipping in with two goals and two assists in the process. He still has plenty of time to develop and maximise his potential, but as Evatt said, he isn’t in the first-team plans as it stands.

Swindon Town could be a good option if Darcy can impress. New boss Scott Lindsey is keen to work with young, promising talents, so the Bolton Wanderers man certainly fits the bill.

However, it remains to be seen if he can earn a move as he hunts regular football.