8-cap international training with West Brom after departure from Championship rivals

West Brom have brought Ben Foster in to train with them, The Athletic’s Elias Burke has revealed, though the club have no intention of signing a new goalkeeper.

Watford made the decision to let go of the veteran shot-stopper at the end of last season.

It has freed Foster to search for a new club as a free agent ahead of the new campaign, with Leeds United mentioned as a possible destination for the eight-time England international.

Now, in a fresh update, it has emerged that Foster has returned to familiar surroundings.

The Athletic reporter Burke has revealed that the 39-year-old is currently training with former club West Brom. The Baggies are not looking to recruit a new goalkeeper, but they are allowing Foster to train with Boaz Myhill and the club’s youth goalkeepers while he searches for a new club.

Ben Foster is currently training with Boaz Myhill and the youth goalkeepers at the WBA training ground. Albion helping him after 7 years of service but are not looking to recruit a goalkeeper. #WBA — Elias (@EliasBurke) July 7, 2022

Heading for pastures new…

Following the end of his four-year stay with Watford, it seems Foster isn’t looking to call it a day on his playing career just yet.

He was the Hornets’ number one choice in between the sticks for much of last season, playing in 26 out of 38 Premier League games as they dropped down to the Championship. He kept four clean sheets in the process, taking his total to 54 shutouts in 2017 outings for Watford across two spells.

A new chapter awaits the Leamington Spa-born ‘keeper now and it will be interesting to see where he lands. However, for now, he looks to be staying sharp with the Baggies.

Foster will bring a wealth of experience to whoever he joins and could be a valuable addition for a club in need of another goalkeeper given his presence on the pitch and off it.