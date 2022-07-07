23-year-old opens up on decision to leave Sunderland for League One rivals

Speaking with The News, Portsmouth’s Denver Hume has said he decided to leave Sunderland as he felt he needed a ‘fresh start’ in new surroundings.

Hume, 23, swapped the Stadium of Light for Fratton Park in January, making the move down to Portsmouth on a permanent basis.

The left-back rose through the academy at Sunderland and eventually found himself in and around the first team in 2019. He featured regularly for the Black Cats before injury issues kept him sidelined and hindered his development.

The Northumberland-born defender then opted to leave the club midway through last season, starting afresh with Pompey.

Now, speaking to Portsmouth News about why he felt the move was right for him, he said:

“At Sunderland, I’d played a lot of games but probably hit a stage where I didn’t know if I was coming or going. “I just felt I needed that fresh start in a fresh place with fresh faces. This is the total other end of the country, so I don’t think there’s any other place that will give you that opportunity. It was important for me to push myself out of my comfort zone. “Sunderland is a great club and I really appreciate my time there and the amount of games I was able to play. But at some stage I think you need to push forward and get out of the comfort zone, to try something new and be successful somewhere else.” Hume linked up with Danny Cowley hoping to give them an outside chance of promotion, but unfortunately, another injury ruined the chance of him making a big impact. The good news now is Hume is back doing ball work on the training pitch and will hopefully be fit and ready to make an impact next season. What can Hume offer Pompey this season?

The academy graduate became something of a scapegoat at Sunderland.

His best displays were under Phil Parkinson and at times he looked like a really promising prospect.

There are some areas of his game that need improvement, such as the final delivery.

He’s always willing to run at defenders in an attempt to take them on. He can definitely prove an exciting player if the Cowley brothers can bring out the best in him and, most importantly, keep him fit.

Best of both worlds…

Hume leaving Sunderland was probably the best thing. His constant injury worries prevented him from making a mark on the squad and fans were growing impatient.

The ‘fresh start’, as he put it, should prove huge for his career. Hopefully, he can reach his potential at Pompey and help them achieve their goals this season.

Portsmouth start their season against Sheffield Wednesday on July 30th.