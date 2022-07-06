What can be expected from new Burnley signing Samuel Bastien?

Bastien joins the Clarets on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee from Standard Liege.

Kompany knows of the players’ qualities from his time managing Anderlecht, from whom the 36-year-old coach joined the Lancashire side this summer and has looked to the Belgian Pro League to acquire his latest recruit.

However, the DR Congo international comes as an unknown entity into the English game, having spent his career in Italy and Belgium before moving to the North-West.

Bastien is reaching his prime-aged 25-years-old, and many hope that he can develop his game in the hectic-paced style of the Championship.

So what can be expected from the Clarets’ fifth summer addition?

Dynamism…

A defensive midfielder by trade, he stands at a relatively short 5ft7, but his height does not deter him from a battle in the centre of the park.

Bastien’s agility and energy allow him to perform at a high tempo, which means he does not need to get drawn into a physical battle that would not suit his athletic capabilities.

Possessing natural athleticism allows him to cover ground and increase his team’s ball retention while preventing counterattacks.

Precision passing and agility…

The Clarets look likely to go to a possession-based style under Kompany, which suits the qualities of his new midfield dynamo.

Bastien boasted an 85.4% pass success percentage (WhoScored), so he can dictate the tempo of Burnley’s attack, which is a vital necessity for a modern deep-lying midfielder.

He also possesses fantastic agility and a composed approach while in possession, which means he will avoid the challenges of the opposition.

Burnley’s latest recruit should strengthen the midfield, which has relied on the same faces for a sustained period, so a shake-up under the new manager’s revolution will stand them in good stead ahead of a challenging campaign.