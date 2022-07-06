West Ham still keen on Championship hotshot as £25m demand is revealed

West Ham United are still keeping tabs on Ben Brereton Diaz this summer, as per recent reports.

Brereton Diaz, 23, shone in the Championship last season.

He caught the eye of many, scoring 22 goals and assisting three in the second tier as Rovers claimed an 8th place finish in what proved to be Tony Mowbray’s last season at the club.

And now, Claret and Hugh are reporting the Chilean international remains on David Moyes’ shortlist this summer and that a fee of around £25million is the asking price.

Brereton Diaz recently extended his contract with Rovers, meaning his current deal lasts until June 2023.

West Ham United aren’t without competition, however. Fellow Premier League side Leeds United were said to be keeping close tabs on the Stoke-born attacker last month, as per a report from The Mirror.

Tough decisions..

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping Brereton Diaz can help power their side to promotion this season.

The Rovers finished just six points outside the top six last season. With Jon Dahl Tomasson now at the helm, the expectations are set.

Blackburn Rovers’ backroom staff will have a huge decision to make on how to handle the interest surrounding their star man. Should they refuse to sell him this summer they could lose out on significant money next year when he will be able to leave on a free.

This means the board may end up succumbing to the Premier League interest and possibly reinvesting the reported £25million into other areas of the squad.

But the season is drawing closer. Blackburn Rovers can’t afford to wait until the last second to be scouting for replacements should Brereton Diaz depart.

Blackburn Rovers kick-start their Championship season against QPR on July 30th.