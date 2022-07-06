Transfer Tracker: The latest on Keane Lewis-Potter’s Hull City future amid ongoing Brentford rumours

Hull City and England U21 ace Keane Lewis-Potter has been heavily linked with a move to Brentford this summer.

Reports have recently picked up regarding Lewis-Potter’s probable Hull City exit.

The 21-year-old attacker has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this summer but it’s the Bees who seem most keen on the Tigers youngster.

Brentford have reportedly tabled a £20million bid which Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler said (via WestLondonSport) ‘wasn’t enough’.

But what’s the latest on Lewis-Potter to Brentford?

The latest…

Last month, it was claimed by 90min that West Ham were the front-runners to sign Lewis-Potter this summer, with Brentford and Watford having both seen bids rejected.

Since, Brentford’s reported £16million bid, rising to £20million with add-ons, doesn’t seem to have been rejected, despite Kesler’s latest comments.

And importantly, a report from HullLive says that Lewis-Potter favours a move to Brentford this summer.

A more recent report from 90min has since surfaced which says Brentford remain confident of securing a deal for Lewis-Potter, with that £20million offer apparently enough to get a deal across the line.

There seems to be some confusion over the move then, mostly stemming from Kesler’s previous comments. But with Brentford seemingly still in line to snap up Lewis-Potter, Kesler’s comments may well have been a tactic to get other clubs to show an interest and drive the price up.

It seems like Lewis-Potter’s Hull City days are numbered – he’s a fine talent and a credit to the Tigers’ youth academy, but the club will have a task on their hands in replacing him before the start of the new season.