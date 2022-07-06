Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Luton expected to submit improved bids for League Two talent

Rudoni, 21, shone for AFC Wimbledon in League One last season.

Rudoni registered 12 goals and a further five assists last season – a feat which earned him AFC Wimbledon’s Player of the Year award.

He has been subject to interest from several Championship sides and it was previously reported that Sunderland and Huddersfield Town had bids rejected for the young prospect.

But now, fresh reports state another bid is ready to be submitted with Luton Town having joined the race, and had a bid rejected too as per Football Insider’s report.

Football Insider say that Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Luton will all submit improved offers for Rudoni before the summer transfer window shuts.

A huge coup…

Rudoni would be a quality addition to each of the three interested sides.

All three Championship teams are fighting for something different this year and Rudoni could play a part in helping them achieve that.

He still has a lot of raw potential however, and it’ll be down to the head coach to develop him to the best of their ability.

Rudoni could one day reach the Premier League, but that’s not to say he can immediately make an impact over 46 tough Championship outings. He would surely need to be eased into the first year.

AFC Wimbledon will be in no rush to sell him and they’d happily see this transfer saga drag on over the next month. But for the clubs interested, they’ll be hoping to seal a lot of their business before the start of the new season and time is running out.

The Championship season starts on Friday 29th July with Huddersfield Town taking on newly relegated Burnley.