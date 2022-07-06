Stoke City close to offloading striker, report claims

Stoke City striker Ethon Varian is closing in on permanent a move to Irish Premier Division side Bohemians, a report from Echo Live has said.

Stoke City youngster Varian has been with the club since 2018, signing at the age of 16.

Since then, he has found regular game time with the Potters’ U18s and U23s, also spending time out on loan to give him valuable experience of first-team football. However now, it seems a permanent exit is awaiting the 20-year-old.

A report from Irish publication Echo Live has said the Cork-born striker is closing in on a move to Irish Premier Division side Bohemians.

The youngster has not travelled with the Stoke City squad on their pre-season trip to his hometown of Cork and it now seems as though his four-year stay with the Potters is set to come to a close.

A move could be completed before Bohemians’ Thursday fixture against UCD, it is said.

The right time for a move?

With no senior appearances to his name, Varian will be keen to start making inroads on the first-team stage.

He has picked up experience out on loan with Nantwich Town and Raith Rovers, scoring three goals and providing six assists for the latter during his time with the club over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

A move back to Ireland will give Varian a shot at more regular first-team football and the opportunity to prove himself at a competitive level.

Much of his career to date has been spent playing for the Potters’ youth sides. He has managed nine goals and six assists in 32 outings for the U23s while also netting 14 and laying on five assists in 30 U18s outings.