Sheffield United, Birmingham City keen on Newcastle United man as summer exit beckons

Sheffield United and Birmingham City are both interested in Newcastle United’s out of favour defender Ciaran Clark, the Daily Mail has claimed.

Newcastle United man Clark is down the pecking order at St. James’ Park.

He was left out of the Magpies’ 25-man squad after the January transfer window last season and with Sven Botman now on board, the Daily Mail has reported that he is among those training with the U23s ahead of a potential summer exit.

It is said a loan move looks most likely for the Irishman, with Sheffield United and Birmingham City keen.

The 32-year-old has spent much of his career playing in the Premier League but does have Championship experience to his name. He has played 34 times in the second-tier, all coming during Newcastle United’s promotion-winning 2016/17 season.

A smart target for the Blades and the Blues?

With a temporary move on the cards for Clark, he could be a clever signing for either Sheffield United or Birmingham City.

He has struggled in the Premier League in recent seasons so a step down to the Championship could be best. As a left-footed centre-back, the Harrow-born ace can play in either a back three or back four and has a wealth of top-flight experience to his name, playing over 200 Premier League games.

Clark’s pedigree could be valuable at both clubs given the promising defensive talents on the books at Bramall Lane and St. Andrew’s.

Sheffield United‘s Kacper Lopata and Kyron Gordon look like exciting players to keep an eye on, while Birmingham City have 20-year-old Nico Gordon on the books as one of their more promising youngsters.