Scottish club pushing to snap up Wigan Athletic man on loan

Dundee United are ‘pushing’ to bring Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath in on loan, it has been said by the Daily Record.

Wigan Athletic recruited McGrath in January, signing him from St. Mirren following a strong two years in Scotland.

However, the 25-year-old Irishman has struggled to make an impact at the DW Stadium. Game time has been limited, featuring only four times over the second half of last season after his move down south.

Ahead of the new season, Dundee United and Aberdeen have both been linked with McGrath and now, an update has emerged on the Terrors’ rumoured interest in the Latics man.

As per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 06.07.22, 06:31), Dundee United are now ‘pushing’ to sign the Wigan Athletic ace on loan.

He is on their radar along with Manchester United talent Dylan Levitt, with the Scottish Premiership side believing that loans could help both earn places in their respective World Cup squads ahead of this winter’s tournament.

What has McGrath said?

It remains to be seen just how McGrath’s situation pans out this summer, though he seems determined to fight for a place in Leam Richardson’s Wigan Athletic plans.

He said at the start of last month that he is hoping to show fans exactly what he’s capable of and what he can bring to the squad. Playing in the Championship was his main motivation to join the Latics and he is keen to prove he has the ability to do just that despite limited opportunities following his arrival.

Although he is yet to make an impact, McGrath has shown in his time in Scotland that he has warranted a chance to prove himself.

However, with Dundee United pushing for a loan, it awaits to be seen how his summer window pans out.