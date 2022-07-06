Rotherham United knock back ‘decent bid’ for 19-goal/assist man

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has confirmed the Millers have rejected a ‘decent bid’ for midfield star Dan Barlaser this summer.

Rotherham United‘s midfield was vital to their success last season. Barlaser and midfield partner Ben Wiles were among the star performers last season, inspiring the Millers to promotion.

Wiles’ form has been recognised in the form of interest from elsewhere and now, news of a bid for Barlaser has emerged.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Rotherham United boss Warne has confirmed a bid has come in for the former Newcastle United midfielder ahead of the new campaign.

Warne labelled said offer as a ‘decent bid’, though it has since been turned down and the manager has ‘spoken honestly’ with him about the offer. Here’s what he had to say on Barlaser’s situation and the other bids for Wiles:

“We’ve turned down a decent bid for Dan Barlaser, we’ve turned down three bids for Wilesy, the last was over £2m. “These are very good players that we value. We don’t want to sell. “At the moment, the offers that have come in are nowhere near our valuation. They are our players, they understand it, I have spoken honestly about it with both players. “We are a really healthy club, we know what we are, but we don’t want people to come in and take our players, they are our prized assets.”