Reporter shares fresh Leicester City stance on Choudhury amid Middlesbrough and West Brom links

Birmingham Live reporter Joseph Chapman says Leicester City would prefer to sell Hamza Choudhury this summer.

Choudhury, 24, has been linked with a loan move away from Leicester City this summer, with West Brom and Middlesbrough mentioned as two possible destinations.

But reports linking Choudhury with a temporary exit have died down.

It’s claimed that the Foxes want 80% of Choudhury’s wages paying if they are to send him out on loan, but Chapman’s recent comments may suggest that a loan move isn’t likely at all.

He wrote for BirminghamLive:

“The noises coming out of Leicester are that they’d like to sell Choudhury rather than loan, if possible. At 24, I think Brendan Rodgers would rather have a few extra quid to spend. Of course, you have all these EFL clubs who’d be keen, but not for any massive money.

“He has a year on his contract, you can see Leicester’s point of view – why loan a player whose contract is expiring and then let him walk away for nothing in the summer? Bruce was a fan of Choudhury when he was at Newcastle, so he’s clearly followed him.”

West Brom have brought in John Swift and Jed Wallace so far this summer. More signings are expected to follow but a move for Choudhury may be in doubt now, with it looking unlikely that the Baggies would now go out and spend on another central midfield option.

As for Middlesbrough, they look to be closing in on the sale of Djed Spence to Spurs and so Chris Wilder could yet have a bit of spending money this summer, but what Leicester might value Choudhury at remains to be seen.

A difficult situation for Choudhury…

Choudhury will obviously be keen to play regularly next season after falling out of favour at Leicester.

But the Foxes continue to stand firm over his future, with any club wanting to sign him this summer having to pay the bulk of his wages, or buy him out permanently.

And expect Leicester to have a high valuation of the midfielder given their European ambitions under Brendan Rodgers.

For West Brom and Middlesbrough, they might have to move on from their interest in Choudhury, or put it on the back-burner until later in the transfer window.