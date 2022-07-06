Reporter reveals Dwight Gayle’s Newcastle United wage + Watford and Middlesbrough’s current position in transfer pursuit

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has become the target of a trio of Championship clubs in Birmingham City, Middlesbrough and Watford.

Gayle, 32, looks to be surplus to requirements at Newcastle United.

An emerging report from Daily Mail says that Birmingham City and Watford both have a ‘strong interest’ in the attacker, with Middlesbrough having been linked throughout the summer.

And another emerging report, this one from The Northern Echo, has provided some more insight into Gayle’s current situation.

Scott Wilson writes that Middlesbrough have held discussions with Newcastle United over a possible season-long loan for Gayle, and that Watford have ‘spent the last week discussing Gayle’s position with their counterparts at Newcastle’.

Wilson also goes on to write that Gayle is earning around £40,000-a-week at Newcastle United and that ‘the financial practicalities of a deal have proved difficult to finalise’ for Boro.

A difficult scenario…

Gayle was always going to be earning a Premier League wage at Newcastle. Clubs in the Championship can’t compete with that kind of funding but Watford perhaps could, given the parachute payments they’ll receive following last season’s relegation.

That could quickly put them in pole position to sign Gayle and to hear now that the Hornets have been in dialogue with Newcastle for the past week, it bodes well for Rob Edwards’ side.

The likes of Middlesbrough and even Birmingham City can’t be discounted just yet though, with both clubs – especially Boro – being potentially attractive destinations for Gayle ahead of next season.

Gayle will surely have more suitors in the second tier that are yet to be reported on, but expect more to be uncovered as we head deeper into the summer transfer window, with Gayle clearly out of favour at Newcastle United.