Reporter plays down emerging Coventry City and Derby County transfer rumour

CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner says that Coventry City are not lining up a bid for Derby County‘s Louie Sibley.

This week, Football Insider claimed that Coventry City were lining up a bid for Derby County youngster Sibley, 20, following the Rams’ relegation into League One.

But Turner has now revealed in a recent report for CoventryLive that the Sky Blues are ‘very much aware’ of Sibley, but that the club ‘are not actively pursuing’ the Englishman.

Sibley burst onto the scene during the 2019/20 campaign, scoring a hat-trick for the Rams as he netted five in 11 league appearances towards the end of the campaign.

In each of the last two Championship seasons though, Sibley has scored just one goal, playing 26 times last season.

He remains a prospect at 20 years old and he’s gained some valuable experience too. Perhaps playing in a more positive, attacking side like Coventry City could see him score a few more goals, but so too could playing in League One with Derby County.

Interestingly though, Turner does suggest that Sibley could become a more active target if Coventry are forced into selling one of their star players this summer, with funds then subsequently becoming available.

Will Sibley cut it in League One?

Sibley was a useful player in the Championship last season. He undoubtedly struggled in front of goal, but he was playing in a Derby County side that only scored 45 goals in the entire Championship season.

League One will still be difficult. For Sibley though, the step down might see him rediscover that scoring touch he had in his early Rams appearances, and give him the confidence to eventually return to the second tier as a prolific striker.

Coventry like signing young players though and should Sibley join at some point this summer, he’d be a keen signing.