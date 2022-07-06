Reporter makes promising claim about Swansea striker Piroe after Downes to Crystal Palace update emerges

WalesOnline reporter Ian Mitchelmore says that Flynn Downes’ pending move to Crystal Palace will improve Swansea City‘s chances of retaining Joel Piroe.

Swansea City have endured a somewhat testing summer so far. The club are clearly looking to shed some weight from their wage bill, whilst also trying to stay positive in the transfer market.

They have a few key players who could have been sold off this summer to help reduce the wage bill and give Russell Martin’s side some financial breathing space.

But it looks like Downes is the man who’s going to be moved on this summer with MailOnline now saying that Crystal Palace are in talks with the Swans over a potential £8million move for the midfielder.

Whilst Downes’ departure would be a blow for the Swans, the sale will have more widespread benefits for the Welsh club, with Mitchelmore writing:

“Should Downes secure a move away from the Swansea.com Stadium, it would put Martin’s men in a far stronger position to fend off interest in their other stars, particularly Joel Piroe.”

Piroe looked set to be the Swansea City player who’d attract the most interest this summer.

He’s had long-term links to Leicester City which cropped up again at the start of the summer, though that link has gone quiet.

And amid uncertainty around a new deal for Piroe, Mitchelmore’s claim that Piroe could now be staying at the club next season will come as a relief to all involved with Swansea City.

Moving on…

Martin will surely want to replace Downes before the new season starts. The sale could yet give him some spending money in the transfer market to not only replace Downes, but to bolster the side in other areas.

Given the club’s wage bill worries though, whether or not Martin will see any of this reported £8million Downes fee remains to be seen.

But a positive form this whole thing is that Piroe, and any other Swansea players who might have come into transfer headlines, could now be staying for at least the 2022/23 campaign.