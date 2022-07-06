Report details major Djed Spence breakthrough as Tottenham edge closer to signing Middlesbrough man

Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence is expected to complete his long-awaited move to Tottenham Hotspur before the weekend for a £15million fee plus add-ons, according to The Telegraph.

Middlesbrough and Spurs have been in talks for a number of weeks over the potential sale of Spence, with Spurs’ previous two bids rejected by Chris Wilder’s side.

The report states offers of £10million and £11million were turned down initially but the two sides have now agreed a fee of £15million plus add-ons.

The overall fee could rise as high as £20million after instalments, making him the biggest sale in Middlesbrough’s history by eclipsing Adama Traore’s sale to Wolves four years ago.

Tottenham Hotspur have already announced the signings of first-team players Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison, and Spence is set to be announced before they set off for their pre-season trip to South Korea this weekend.

The 21-year-old impressed whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, helping Steve Cooper’s side to promotion through the play-offs. His fine form earned him attention from plenty of top flight clubs and also saw him called up to the England u21 squad.

A move that works out for all parties…

Spence’s move to Spurs means he can challenge himself at the highest level, and having broken into the England U21 setup he could push for a call-up to the seniors if he is playing regularly in the Premier League.

It is money in Middlesbrough’s pocket and allows Wilder’s side to make crucial signings to help push for promotion and to join Tottenham Hotspur in playing in the Premier League.

Spurs will also benefit as they gain a promising, young, talented player in a position they are lacking. Spence will challenge Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal at right wing-back, but could establish himself as first-choice very quickly.

Middlesbrough could now have some time to spend their Spence millions with their opening game of the 2022/23 Championship campaign against West Brom taking place on July 30th.