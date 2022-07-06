Reading linked with out of favour Newcastle United midfielder

Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick ‘could be in line’ for a summer switch to Championship side Reading, a report from the Daily Mail has said.

Reading are in dire need of more midfield additions ahead of the new season.

Paul Ince is hardly blessed with options across the pitch, but as it stands, star man Ovie Ejaria and 19-year-old Dejan Tetek are the only natural options in the middle of the park. Key men like John Swift, Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota have all joined Championship rivals, so new faces in the middle are needed.

Now, it has been said by the Daily Mail that one target for the Royals is Irish international Hendrick.

The 30-year-old is down the pecking order at Newcastle United and given their somewhat bloated squad, is currently training with the U23s. He is among those out of favour under Eddie Howe and is expected to leave this summer, with a loan move likely.

Getting bodies in…

If Reading are to build under Ince, it is of the utmost importance that new player come in sooner rather than later.

It can’t just be a case of getting players in for the sake of it though – they must be capable at the level and motivated to fight for the club.

Hendrick’s experience and pedigree could be of great value to the Royals. He has played over 200 games in the Championship over spells with Derby County, Burnley and QPR (loan) and is only three shy of 150 Premier League appearances.

The midfielder struggled to impress on loan with QPR last season but he could prove to be of use to Reading.