QPR see bid rejected for Championship transfer target

McNamara, 23, has recently been linked with a surprise move to QPR.

The R’s are in the market for a right-back as they gear up for the new season under new manager Michael Beale, but Football Insider now say that QPR have seen a bid for McNamara turned down.

He featured 37 times in the Championship for Millwall last season, scoring twice and assisting as many, and proving to be a reliable member of Gary Rowett’s first-team.

But he sees his contract at The Den expire next summer which has cast doubt over his future at the club.

Beale has so far brought Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter to QPR, with reports this morning claiming that Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts is having a medical with the R’s.

Millwall meanwhile may go into next season with genuine promotion ambitions after a strong showing in the transfer market so far, and so they might not entertain selling McNamara ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

R’s moving in the right direction…

QPR’s transfer business has had mixed results over the past few seasons. They’ve made some really shrewd signings and some perhaps not so, but the signings so far under Beale are really exciting.

And their pursuit of McNamara is ambitious too. He’s a good Championship player already at a good team, so for QPR to try and poach him shows the ambition that the club has under Beale.

He’d be a great capture for the R’s, but don’t expect them to table too much for a player who’s out of contract next season, especially given the reports that Roberts is joining with a view to a £4.5million permanent transfer.

QPR begin their 2022/23 campaign with a trip to Blackburn Rovers towards the end of this month.