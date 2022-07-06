Preston North End among Championship clubs monitoring West Brom forward

West Brom could allow forward Callum Robinson to leave on loan, with Preston among the Championship sides reportedly monitoring his situation.

Preston have brought for new faces to Deepdale so far this summer. Freddie Woodman, Dai Cornell, Ben Woodburn and Robbie Brady have linked up with Ryan Lowe’s side as he bids to shape his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Now, it has been claimed a familiar face is on the Lilywhites’ radar.

As reported by Darren Witcoop, Preston are claimed to be keeping tabs on former attacker Robinson.

It is said that West Brom could be willing to let the Republic of Ireland international leave on loan ahead of the 2022/23 season, with ‘a host’ of Championship teams said to be showing an interest in his situation.

West Brom forward Callum Robinson is attracting interest from a host Championship clubs. Robinson could be allowed to leave on loan with old club Preston among those watching developments #preston #wba — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 6, 2022

The rumours come after Robinson managed eight goals and nine assists in 44 games for West Brom across all competitions last season.

He featured regularly in the Championship, missing only three games, though 17 of his 43 appearances did come off the bench.

Thoughts?

A player like Robinson is always a valuable one in a Championship squad, so it would be a surprise to see West Brom let him go to a divisional rival this summer.

Behind Karlan Grant, he was the Baggies’ second top scorer last season and he was their top assist provider in a side devoid of creativity. The 26-year-old is a versatile attacker and has bags of Championship experience under his belt, so he could yet have a role to play moving forward.

It remains to be seen if the links develop into anything more serious as the season nears.