Predicting the outcome of Norwich City’s first 5 Championship fixtures as Canaries start away at Cardiff

Norwich City are gearing up for their return to the Championship, after another poor Premier League season last time round.

Norwich City suffered yet another relegation last season and they now find themselves back in the Championship searching for promotion.

The Canaries have become something of a yo-yo side, but now it’s down to Dean Smith to propel them back to the top-flight.

This next season will be tight at the top and Norwich City will have no room for mistakes should they want an immediate return to the Premier League.

Here we look at Norwich’s first five Championship games and try to predict the outcome of each…

Cardiff City (A)

Cardiff finished 18th last season and considering the year before they were only nine points outside the top six, no one saw this coming.

However, their summer business is well underway and we’ve already seen ten fresh faces through the door at the Cardiff City Stadium so far.

The Canaries are quite the opposite as their only new arrival so far is Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden on loan. However, with three weeks to go til the new season, everything could change.

Norwich City still have Premier League quality in their ranks and coming up against a whole, new-look Cardiff side, might play into their favour.

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Norwich City

Wigan Athletic (H)

The Tics are one of three new additions from League One after they ran away with the third-tier title last season.

But because there are newly-promoted their squad naturally needed a lot of improvements to make the jump up – and that is yet to happen.

There’s still plenty of time before this affair, but currently, their only new arrival is Matt Wonnacott from Torquay U18.

It’s fair to say that Smith will be expecting nothing less than a win at home in this one.

Score prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Wigan Athletic

Hull City (A)

Hull City are another side who struggled last season. The Tigers managed to survive their first year back in the second tier, but their recruitment will dictate how next season goes.

Norwich City have managed to keep the bulk of their squad from last season and should this remain the case, the Canaries will prove a tricky game for the Tigers. Hull City have already reinforced quite well with Tobias Figueiredo and Ozan Tufan joining their ranks.

Despite strengthening quite well so far the momentum Norwich City are expected to have may see them over the line yet again, but it perhaps won’t be a totally one-sided affair.

Score prediction: Hull City 0-1 Norwich City

Huddersfield Town (H)

This will be Smith’s toughest test in their opening five games.

The Terriers finished 3rd last season and will be hoping to go one step further and earn promotion this time around. They haven’t strengthened their squad too much as of yet, but there is still time to do so.

With the games now coming thick and fast it may only be a matter of time before Norwich City make a mistake and in this game they may be punished for it.

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Millwall (H)

Millwall is never an easy game. Their attitude and following means home or away, you’ll find it hard to beat a structured Millwall side.

Gary Rowett’s side finished 9th last season and they could be play-off contenders in the upcoming campaign.

They have recruited well already in Zian Flemming, Benik Afobe, Gorge Honeyman and Charlie Cresswell and there is still time for more names to be added to this list before they face Norwich City.

Given the fact we are now five games into the season it will be hoped Norwich City have also added to their ranks, but regardless, it could be hard to split these two sides.

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Millwall