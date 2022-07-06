Predicting the outcome of Middlesbrough’s first 5 Championship fixtures as Boro start at home against West Brom

Middlesbrough get their Championship campaign underway in just over three weeks time and they will be hoping to secure a place in the division’s top six.

Middlesbrough fell short of a place in the play-offs on the final day of last season, finishing in 7th. They have been active in the transfer market so far this summer and so next season promises to be one of change for Chris Wilder’s side.

It promises to be an exciting season next time out, with plenty of competition at the top end of the table.

Here we look at Middlesbrough’s opening five Championship games and try to predict the outcome of each…

West Brom (H)

Middlesbrough’s opener is at home to West Brom in front of the Sky Sports cameras – this is the first time they have opened their season at home for five years.

The Teessiders’ home form was what carried them in the latter half of last season and a rocking Riverside Stadium will see them come away with all three points.

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 West Brom

QPR (A)

Queens Park Rangers had a season of two halves last time round and Boro failed to beat Mark Warburton’s side in both meetings last time out.

The R’s have made a couple of shrewd signings at the back with Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter arriving on free transfers and they have a new manager at the helm in Michael Beale, who is overseeing his first managerial role of his career.

A year of change for QPR and for Middlesbrough could mean the points are shared at Loftus Road.

Score prediction: QPR 0-0 Middlesbrough

Sheffield United (H)

Both these sides will be looking to be in the top-six and this promises to be a tough battle at the Riverside.

However, Middlesbrough have won six of the last seven meetings between the two sides when playing at home and could continue that fine run next season.

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Sheffield United

Stoke City (A)

Stoke City had a turbulent campaign in 2021/22 and finished in mid-table. They are a side capable of beating anyone on their day and saw impressive victories against Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United at the Bet365 Stadium last season.

Middlesbrough could struggle to break down the Potters as they did back in April in the 0-0 draw, and the points could go either way this time. Maybe a score draw could be more fitting.

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Middlesbrough

Reading (A)

Reading could have another challenging campaign next time around and will need a strong window to help them beat the drop.

The acquisition of Tom Ince looks to be a promising one, as does the loan signing of Joe Lumley who will likely be their number one.

However, Lumley is loaned from Middlesbrough and so won’t be eligible to face his former club in matchday five. Middlesbrough should have too much for the Royals regardless and record a victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Score prediction: Reading 0-3 Middlesbrough