Portsmouth ‘open-minded’ on possible move for free agent, admits Danny Cowley

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said the club are speaking to Andre Wisdom’s representatives following a promising trial with the League One outfit.

Portsmouth‘s need for new signings seems to have led them to the free agent market, just as it did last summer.

Some shrewd additions can be found on free transfers. Pompey utilised the market well last season with youngsters Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid among those signing, while experienced options like recent trialist Wisdom could also be of great value.

The former Liverpool and Derby County man has been without a club since last summer. However, he seems to have impressed Cowley.

Speaking to The News, the Portsmouth boss spoke highly of the 29-year-old defender. He also confirmed that talks are taking place with his representatives, stating they are ‘open-minded’ on the situation despite the fact he has not travelled with the squad to their pre-season training camp in Spain.

“With Andre, we are speaking to his representatives, he only came in on Friday,” he said.

“He’s a very experienced player who has played at the top level, it was a privilege to have him with us for the three days.

“Even in that short space of time, the benefits for the younger players in the group was great, he was kind of the daddy in those two teams.

“His communication, organisation, positional play and tactical understanding of the game would have been great for the likes of Haji playing right-sided centre-half and Liam on the other side of him at left-back. While Jay Mingi was a six in front, which would have also benefited him.