Player linked with Middlesbrough last month reportedly completes medical at Derby County

McGoldrick, 34, looks set to join Liam Rosenior’s temporary side as a free agent following his release from Sheffield United earlier this summer.

The former Ireland international spent last season in the Championship, featuring 19 times for the Blades and scoring six goals.

Last week it was reported McGoldrick was set to join Middlesbrough, but that deal seems to have fallen through as now, Football Insider claim that the experienced striker completed his Derby County medical yesterday.

McGoldrick looks set to join Tom Barkhuizen, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith as Derby County‘s summer signings so far, with Conor Hourihane also said to be set for a medical.

Solid foundations…

Derby County suffered an unfortunate relegation last season due to issues beyond the players’ control.

They now find themselves in League One, with the intention of building a squad capable of earning immediate promotion back into the Championship.

As part of that their summer business is crucial and they’ve already added quality to their ranks. However, now it appears a striker is on their wish list.

It’s a compliment to McGoldrick that his former boss Chris Wilder wanted him at Boro. Derby County fans can certainly take the positives from beating a top-six hopeful Championship side to a deal.

There’s still a lot to do at Derby County this summer, but getting the McGoldrick deal over the line would be another big stride forward for Derby County.

The Rams open their 2022/23 campaign with a home game v Oxford United on July 30th.