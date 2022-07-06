Luton Town closing in on 6th summer signing with overseas player now in advanced talks

Pepple ,19, is impressing with his performances in the Canadian Premier League this season.

The Kettering-born striker has scored six goals in seven games so far and his strong form has put him on the radar of some potential suitors in England.

Football Insider say Forest Green had agreed terms with Pepple back in April, but now the Hatters are poised to land his signature.

Luton Town have already made some decent signings so far this summer, bringing in all of Matt Macey, Luke Freeman, Cauley Woodrow, Louie Watson and Ethan Horvath, with Carlton Morris also being tipped to join.

A future international?

There is a long way to go in Pepple’s career and a lot can change. But, his form as of late is certainly setting him up nicely for the big stage.

According to Transfermarkt, Pepple has the potential to play for the Canadian national team as well as England’s youth setups so it’ll be interesting to see what he decides on should his form continue.

Given the 19-year-old’s lack of experience at Championship level, it’s possible should he sign for the Hatters, that he is either used in their youth setup or sent out on loan to a lower league in England.

However, that’s not to say Nathan Jones won’t want to keep him around the senior squad and build his experience that way.

No one really knows what to expect of Pepple considering he’s burst onto the scene this season. Going off his stats, however, this could be a player to really excite Luton Town fans in the future.

Luton Town open their Championship account with a game against Birmingham City on the 30th July.