Leeds United man heading to Ipswich Town in eye-catching seven-figure deal

Leeds United defender Leif Davis is ‘heading’ to Ipswich Town in a deal worth £1m, it has been reported by the Daily Mail.

Ipswich Town were only linked with a move for Davis on Tuesday morning. The East Anglian Daily Times said that the Tractor Boys have shown a strong interest in the defender ahead of a possible move.

The links come the 22-year-old spent last season on loan in League One with Bournemouth, for whom he played 15 times.

Now, a report from the Daily Mail has suggested a move has advanced quickly.

It is said that Davis is now ‘heading’ to Ipswich Town in a deal worth £1m as American boss Jesse Marsch looks to make his mark on the squad in his first summer transfer window in charge at Elland Road.

A seven-figure deal for a Premier League player will certainly be one of League One’s more eye-catching signings, providing the Tractor Boys can see it out.

McKenna’s left-back options…

If Davis does indeed head to Ipswich Town, manager Kieran McKenna will certainly have his fair share of left-backs to pick from.

The League One side have already added one new left-back to their ranks in the form of Greg Leigh. The Jamaican has arrived following his free transfer departure from Morecambe, becoming the second option on the left-hand side of defence alongside Matt Penney.

Leigh, Penney and Davis are all solid players to have in the ranks, so it would be interesting to see who could nail down their place in the starting XI if the Leeds United man’s rumoured move to Portman Road is completed.