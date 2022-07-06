Leeds United man having QPR medical ahead of loan move – view to permanent deal worth £4.5m report claims

Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts is having a medical with QPR ahead of a loan deal with a view to a permanent deal worth £4.5million, reports Daily Mail.

Roberts, 23, has been linked with a move away from Leeds United this month, with QPR among a number of Championship sides to have been linked.

But an emerging report from Daily Mail says that the Welshman is having a medial with the west London side, ahead of a loan move to the club with a view to a permanent deal worth £4.5million.

Roberts featured 23 times in the Premier League last season, scoring once and assisting once.

He’s been a useful player for the Whites since his 2018 arrival but has never held down a regular starting spot, owing to a combination of injury and poor form.

But dropping back down to the Championship with an exciting and likely attacking QPR team under Michael Beale is a great oppurtunity for Roberts.

R’s backing Beale…

QPR aren’t a club that spends a lot of money. They were once, but the QPR of today is a team that focused on shrewd transfer deals and this apparent £4.5million for Roberts seems a bit wayward.

He’s certainly a decent player, with age on his side and the kind of technical abilities that would suit QPR’s philosophy, but the price tag doesn’t seem to suit QPR’s philosophy.

It remains to be seen, but what’s important is that it seems like QPR are closing in on another keen summer signing after bringing in Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter earlier this month.

Roberts has a chance to remind fans of what he can offer in the Championship, with his recent Premier League experiences bound to hold him in good stead ahead of his move to QPR.