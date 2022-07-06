Leeds United and Norwich City keen on Stoke City man valued at £6m by the Potters

Tymon, 23, flourished in the Championship for Stoke City last season, featuring 44 times in the league as the Potters succumbed to a disappointing 14th place finish.

And this summer, Tymon has become the subject of transfer interest with Rangers having been linked earlier in the summer – reports have since ruled them out of the potential signing.

I’m reliably informed Rangers aren’t interested in Josh Tymon and the club are not in the market for a left back. — Derek Clark (@derekclarksport) June 9, 2022

Now though, Football Insider claim that Leeds United and Norwich City are both keen on the £6million-rated Tymon ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Michael O’Neill’s side certainly struggled in the second half of last season but the club now seems to be on a positive track following some years of poor spending, and the Potters will surely be keen to build around players like Tymon.

Going nowhere?

Rangers’ interest in Tymon was quickly shut down before. But Football Insider say that Leeds United and Norwich City have ‘joined’ Rangers in their pursuit of Tymon, so that may cast doubt over the credibility of the report as a whole.

Tymon is certainly a player who has Premier League potential and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him secure a top flight move at some point, but this rumour should certainly be taken with a pinch of salt.

Stoke City aren’t really a selling club, nor will they want to become one anytime soon.

The Potters open their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a trip to Millwall later this month.